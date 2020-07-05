| 14.6°C Dublin

Fianna Fail MEP attended Taoiseach’s election day when he should have isolated

Billy Kelleher apologised unreservedly.

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher attended the election of new Taoiseach Micheal Martin the day after arriving in Ireland from Brussels (Department of Enterprise/PA). Expand

Close

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher attended the election of new Taoiseach Micheal Martin the day after arriving in Ireland from Brussels (Department of Enterprise/PA).

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher attended the election of new Taoiseach Micheal Martin the day after arriving in Ireland from Brussels (Department of Enterprise/PA).

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher attended the election of new Taoiseach Micheal Martin the day after arriving in Ireland from Brussels (Department of Enterprise/PA).

By Michael McHugh, PA

A Fianna Fail MEP attended the election of new Taoiseach Micheal Martin the day after arriving in Ireland from Brussels.

Bill Kelleher apologised unreservedly after failing to self-isolate.

He said the health risk from the virus could not have been eliminated fully and he should have remained at home.

Anyone arriving in Ireland from abroad is asked to self-isolate for 14 days, the HSE said.

Billy Kelleher attended the election of Micheal Martin in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

Billy Kelleher attended the election of Micheal Martin in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Billy Kelleher attended the election of Micheal Martin in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

PA

Billy Kelleher attended the election of Micheal Martin in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Kelleher said: “Last Saturday, I attended the election of the new Taoiseach in Dublin having arrived into Ireland from Brussels the day before.

“As I previously stated, I avail of Covid 19 testing services before in advance of departing Brussels in order to reduce any potential public health risk.

“However, despite this, I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home.

“This was an error of judgment on my part and I apologise unreservedly.”

PA Media