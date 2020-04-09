Fianna Fail and Fine Gael set to agree government framework document

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said his party and Fine Gael should be in a position to agree a document that outlines the government’s key plans.

Both parties have been working to put together a document they hope to use as a road to government formation.

The document will be circulated to other political parties in the coming days.

I would ask other parties to at least assess the document, have a look at the document, read the document and engage Micheal Martin

Following a series of discussions this week, Mr Martin said that while he “doesn’t want to overstate things”, Fianna Fail should be in a position to agree the document on Friday.

He described it as a “strong and robust” document that includes greater state-led intervention in areas such as childcare and access to healthcare as well as public and affordable housing.

Mr Martin said it includes a new Green Deal “in terms of the opportunities that may arise as a result of Covid-19”.

He added: “I think it is a robust document that I would like to think would engage other parties, and I would ask other parties to at least assess the document, have a look at the document, read the document and engage.

“As the days and weeks go by, I think it’s becoming clearer that we might be looking at a much slower recovery, that this might be a deeper recession than maybe initially anticipated and that some sectors will find it difficult to just bounce back after the worst of Covid-19 is over.

“The context is very much restarting and rebooting the economy and economic recovery, but within that context, can we utilise our resources and efforts around the housing and climate change and childcare areas to create a different kind of society into the future.”

He said there will be further meetings between him and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He said it is important there is a majority government that will last five years.

He added: “Some of the economic decisions that will have to be taken are such that they need a government that has confidence to take decisive actions in relation to the economy in particular, and that does mean a government that can command a majority.

“I think we, ideally, would need the involvement of a third party.”

