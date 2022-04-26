| 4.5°C Dublin

Female pedestrian dies following road collision in Sligo

Gardai have appealed for information about the incident.

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo town (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo town (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo town (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo town (Niall Carson/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A female pedestrian in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Sligo town.

Gardai are at the scene of the incident which occurred at approximately 4pm at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street.

A male pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle Street and Market Street are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators with diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy