Female arrested after elderly woman found dead in Dublin home

Gardai in Dublin have launched a murder investigation after an elderly woman was found dead at a house.

The woman, who was aged in her 80s, was found dead at a property on Seville Place on Wednesday.

Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 11.50am.

The woman was found inside the property with fatal injuries.

Her body remains at the scene.

The area is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will be conducted later today.

A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Any person with any information is asked to contact gardai on 01 666 8089, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.