Fears health service could face greatest ever pressure as viruses surge

HSE CEO Stephen Mulvany has warned about the impact of winter pressures (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s health service is set to experience greater pressure than ever before in coming weeks due to the spread of winter viruses, the HSE has predicted.

It is expected up to 900 patients could be admitted to hospital with flu in the first week of January.

A National Crisis Management Team (NCMT) has been established to deal with expected increases in flu and Covid infections.

The NCMT has met twice this week and will operate throughout the Christmas period.

“Our services around the country have made and are implementing plans to address the forthcoming pressure,” said HSE CEO Stephen Mulvany.

“The role of the NCMT will be to give them support and to provide national overview and action when appropriate.”

The NCMT brings together senior healthcare leaders with relevant specialists to put national focus on a particular matter.

The HSE said it is concerned that there may be more than 900 patients in hospital with flu in the first week in January, with that number likely to continue to rise further later in the month.

Regarding Covid, the HSE said it is seeing a higher number of hospital cases this winter than had been anticipated in its more pessimistic projections.

As of 8am on Thursday there were 656 people in hospital with Covid-19, 26 of whom are confirmed cases in ICU.

There are approximately 1,200 people currently in hospital with respiratory conditions.

The HSE said the surge in respiratory illnesses will seriously impact hospitals and emergency departments, and will place primary care services such as GP and GP out-of-hours services under further pressure.

It is now looking increasingly likely that we will see the demand for health services rising well above anything we have seen before Stephen Mulvany, HSE

Mr Mulvany said: “It is now looking increasingly likely that we will see the demand for health services rising well above anything we have seen before.

“It is therefore critical that we continue to prepare to the maximum level possible for the projected further surge in demand for services in late December and early January – over and above the current high level of demand.

“We are working to ensure that every available resource is mobilised and utilised to respond to the needs of our patients who are seeking urgent and emergency care.

“We would also urge all those eligible for and due to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”