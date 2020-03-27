Father of murdered children appeals for letters to help with self-isolation

The father of three murdered children has appealed for letters to help him through self-isolation.

Andrew McGinley said he has lost his big support network of friends, family and work colleagues because of the coronavirus measures.

The bodies of his children Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were discovered at their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin, in January.

Their mother Deirdre Morley has been charged with their murder.

Iâm looking for a favour. Iâm struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome. pic.twitter.com/V72gLbGbtC — Conors Clips (@conorsclips) March 27, 2020

In a tweet, Mr McGinley said: “I’m looking for a favour. I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company.

“I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me?

“If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome.”

He told the PA news agency. “I was getting through things as I have a big support network through friends, family and colleagues, and now they are all gone for the time being.

I had made 3 promises to the kids. For Conor it was a YouTube channel.

For Darragh it was me being a coach and for Carla it was to build her a snowman.

Just found another promise. I'll upload it tomorrow morning. In the meantime I've uploaded a solo String Tigers performance — Conors Clips (@conorsclips) March 18, 2020

“I’m still responding to letters and cards that I got in the first few weeks and I’m enjoying that.”

Last month, Andrew launched a social media channel, Conor’s Clips, where he posts videos and pictures of his children to help keep their memory alive.

The social media channel is part of a number of promises he made to his children at their funeral earlier this year.

PA Media