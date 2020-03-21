Family seriously concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

John Deegan has been missing since yesterday

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help finding a 42-year-old missing man.

John Deegan from Tallow, Co Waterford was last seen when he left his home at around 6pm on Friday, March 20.

He is understood to be traveling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon, partial registration number 151 KY.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’' in height, of thin build with short red hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper. His family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and have sought garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors