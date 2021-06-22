Family of missing woman hunt for information 36 years after disappearance

Barbara Walsh was last seen at her family home in Co Galway in 1985 (An Garda Siochana/PA)

The daughter of a woman who went missing from her home in Co Galway 36 years ago said the disappearance has had a “significant toll” on her family.

Barbara Walsh was 33 when she went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh in Carna on June 22, 1985, at approximately 4am.

The mother-of-seven was last seen at her family home and has not been seen or heard from since.

The evening before her disappearance, Ms Walsh held a party at her house.

An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na and Crimestoppers are issuing a renewed appeal for information into the disappearance of Barbara Walsh (33) who went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna Co Galway on June 22, 1985 at approximately 4am. pic.twitter.com/YXCIDTRLD8 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 22, 2021

Gardai have made a fresh appeal for information, particularly those who live in the wider Carna community.

Daughter Jacqueline Walsh said the family want to know what happened her.

“We know our mother did not leave us on the morning of June 22, 1985,” Ms Walsh said.

“Not knowing what has happened to her all these years has taken a significant toll on us all as a family. We just want to know where she is so we can bring her home and lay her to rest.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information – now is the time to come forward.

We want to know what happened on June 22, 1985, and we want that information to come to light, no matter what that might mean Jacqueline Walsh

“We want our mother back, we want to know what happened on June 22, 1985, and we want that information to come to light, no matter what that might mean.”

Gardai say they believe individuals in the Gaeltacht community have information which may provide Ms Walsh’s family with some answers.

Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha said: “An Garda Siochana in Galway continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barbara’s disappearance.

“This continues to be a live investigation and we are grateful to the public for the assistance we have gotten to date.

“Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and we believe there are people in this community who may have information that can help our investigation.

“We are appealing to the people in the community surrounding Rusheenamanagh to come forward with any piece of information, however small, and allow An Garda Siochana to evaluate its importance in unlocking this mystery.

Barbara Walsh was a dedicated mother and wife and her disappearance has caused great anxiety and worry to her young family who are now adults and parents themselves Colm Mac Donnachadha

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

“Barbara Walsh was a dedicated mother and wife and her disappearance has caused great anxiety and worry to her young family who are now adults and parents themselves.

“Ahead of what would be her 70th birthday, we are asking those with information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to make contact with us.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crimestoppers confidential phone line 1800 250 025, or alternatively you can contact your local Garda station.”

A full case review was conducted of her disappearance was carried out in January 2015.

A large number of searches have been carried out in the area of Rusheenamanagh.

Gardai say they are also liaising with Interpol in respect of this investigation but have been unable to find any information which would indicate Ms Walsh left the jurisdiction.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025, Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any garda station, the confidential line 1800 666 111.