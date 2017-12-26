Families of men who died after vehicle swept away in river left 'heartbroken'

Families of two men who died after their vehicle was swept away in a river on Christmas Day have said they are heartbroken.

Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, were in the 4x4 when it entered the Carrowniskey River in Co Mayo in the far west of Ireland in the early hours of the morning.

Another man aged 19 managed to escape and reach land. They were returning after a night socialising with friends and were crossing the stretch of water that had become swollen in bad weather. There were gale force winds and water levels were high.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle became submerged as it crossed the river and was then carried downstream. Their bodies were found on Monday afternoon after a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

The vehicle entered the water near Louisburgh at about 2.30am on Monday. The vehicle was fully submerged as it was swept away. The man who managed to escape raised the alarm at about 3am.

The two men's funerals will be held later this week. Public notices said they would be deeply mourned by their "heartbroken" families.

Gardai were continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and post-mortems were due to be carried out.

The Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme, a rural youth organisation, said it was an: "Unbelievably numbing day today (Monday) as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night.

"Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing." Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the victims were from well-known and respected families in the area.

