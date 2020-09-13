Families concerned over visiting restrictions for nursing homes

Families are concerned about the impact of new visiting restrictions, which come into force on Sunday, on their loved ones in nursing homes, a charity in Ireland said.

Sarah Lennon, executive director of Sage Advocacy – which provides a support and advocacy service for vulnerable adults, older people and healthcare patients – said the safety of residents must always be the first priority and health measures taken in the public interest must be respected at all times.

Ms Lennon said residents of nursing homes also have a right to see and enjoy visits with their loved ones.

She said: “We are all acutely aware of the risk of Covid-19 and we appreciate that decisions relating to visiting protocols in nursing homes will sometimes have to be taken on a day to day basis.

“But there must also be balances to this approach because we know the risks that social isolation can bring.

“When older or more vulnerable people are physically separated from their family, friends and loved ones and unable to see them it can have a big impact on their well being and their mental health.”

