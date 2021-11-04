Failure to act now on climate change ‘not an option’

The Irish premier has warned that the failure to take urgent action against climate change is “not an option”.

Publishing the Government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade, Micheal Martin said it will require “profound changes” in our lives.

The 125 billion euro plan is set to transform how people travel around the country, heat their homes, use public transport as well as the production of food.

Mr Martin said that “our homes, workplaces, communities must all adapt”, but said the benefits are clear.

Part of the plan is to have almost one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, under targets set out in the Government’s climate budget.

It aims to introduce 845,000 electric cars, 95,000 vans, 3,500 trucks and 1,500 buses, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to 945,000.

An additional 500,000 public transport journeys are to be provided per day, with the transport fleet to go all electric by 2035.

The public sector is set to “lead by example”, under the budget plans, with employees set to switch to remote working 20% of the time.

“It is now crystal clear that we need to dramatically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we are putting into the atmosphere, to have hope of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, keep our ecosystems functioning and ensure that our planet is safe and liveable for generations to come,” Mr Martin said.

“We will of course debate the various elements of our plan, but on the requirement for urgent action, there is no debate.

“Failure to act now is not an option.

“I recognise that the transition to climate neutrality no later than 2050 will require a profound change in the practices and sectors that support our lifestyle.”

The budget also sets out plans to retrofit half a million homes by 2030.

The Government has targeted a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade, and a move to net-zero by 2050.

A range of emission reduction targets will be published by sector, with electricity set for the biggest cuts of between 62 and 81%, relative to 2018 levels.

Transport emissions must reduce by 42 to 50%, construction by 44-56%, while industry has been set a target of 29-41%.

Agriculture has been set a reduction target of between 22 and 30%.

Carbon budgets are set to be published on an annual basis, with Government officials briefing that not all of the necessary measures will have been identified yet and may be subject to debate in the years to come.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that climate change is happening now.

“Climate change is real. It’s happening now. It’s been happening for decades, but it has become more obvious in the past 10 years,” Mr Varadkar added.

“We see it all around us with hotter summers, milder winters, more storms, more floods, more fires, shocking biodiversity loss.

“Need for action is long since past urgent and action has to happen on many levels, individual, community, national and international.

“Ireland is a smaller country, we are only five million people but on a per capita basis we had a disproportionately large impact on our climate.”

Further measures that may be required could be “technically more challenging” and may not exist at scale in Ireland yet.

Next year’s carbon budget is expected to contain specific targets, rather than the ranges set out in the 2021 plan.

Sectoral ceilings will be enacted in the coming months.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there is no time left for any delay to tackle climate change.

He added: “We need every person involved in the sort of actions that are needed to stop the pollution of atmosphere.

“The plan we launch today is our best policy guide to how climate action and just transition will unfold in Ireland.

“I believe our country is well-placed to play its part in this great mission.

“We know what we have to do. Halving our emissions in this decade and become a climate neutral country by 2050.

“It will require an all-island approach and determined co-operation.

“It will involve system change in how we look after our land, use energy supplies, organise our transport, waste and the economic systems.

“It will be the defining challenge of our time.”

The Climate Change Advisory Council is also to produce annual reviews, examining if sectors are on credible trajectories to meet their targets.

Officials from each department will be obliged to appear before the Oireachtas Climate Committee, which will be empowered to make recommendations to the relevant minister if targets are not met.

Ministers will have three months to respond to the recommendations.

If national targets are missed, Ireland is likely to miss EU targets, which will incur fines.

Those costs, normally borne by the department of the environment, are likely to be shared among the departments that are in breach.

Progress will be overseen by a Cabinet sub-committee on climate.

A 5,000 euro grant is currently available for members of the public seeking to switch to electric vehicles.

Government officials say the cost of those vehicles will begin to reduce by the middle of the decade, with a wider choice on the market.

The first carbon budget contains more than 1,000 measures aimed at meeting Ireland’s climate objectives.