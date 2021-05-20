Facebook moderators ‘not denied access’ to non-disclosure agreements

Facebook has insisted content moderators are not denied access to their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The statement comes after Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told an Oireachtas committee he thought there was something “very odd and suspicious” about content moderators working for social media companies not being able to view NDAs they have signed.

“I cannot understand the concept of asking someone to sign an agreement and then not allowing them to have a copy of it,” he told the committee.

“There’s something very odd and suspicious about people not being able to see an agreement they signed.”

He was speaking while appearing before the Enterprise, Trade and Employment Committee on Wednesday to discuss the employment rights and health and safety of content moderators as well as the reactivation of the economy post-Covid.

Dublin-based company Covalen is contracted by Facebook to moderate its content.

It is understood that Covalen employees who provide services to Facebook re-signed NDAs in June 2020, and have access to it through their email accounts.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “As part of the recruitment process, every Covalen employee receives a confidentiality agreement along with their employment contract via email.

“Prior to commencing work, Covalen requires each employee to sign the confidentiality agreement and return via email.

“Through that process the employee obviously retains an email copy of this agreement.

“If an employee misplaces their copy of the confidentiality agreement, or commenced employment before this process was put in place, Covalen’s human resources team will provide the employee with a copy.”

