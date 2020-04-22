Face mask guidance change means almost all health workers will wear one

The INMO said the change means almost all front-line healthcare workers will wear face masks (PA)

Healthcare workers who provide care within two metres of patients will have to wear masks under new guidance provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) welcome the change and said it will mean almost all front-line healthcare workers will wear face masks.

The new official guidance states: “Surgical masks should be worn by healthcare workers when providing care to patients within 2m of a patient, regardless of the Covid-19 status of the patient.

“Surgical masks should be worn by all healthcare workers for all encounters, of 15 minutes or more, with other healthcare workers in the workplace where a distance of 2m cannot be maintained.”

😷😷😷 Positive news: After much campaigning, we've got national health policy changed on facemask use.



“Surgical masks must be donned correctly and should remain in place covering the nose and mouth throughout the period of use. Masks should not be moved up and down over the nose and mouth. When a mask is no longer required or if a fresh mask is needed, the mask must be removed and disposed of safely as healthcare risk waste.”

INMO general-secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, said: “This is welcome news to front-line staff and patients, which should ease some anxiety and reduce transmission of the virus.

“This should have been rolled out weeks ago, but we are glad to have finally secured this measure.

“It will not only benefit front-line healthcare workers, but will reduce the risk of transmission to patients.

“The next step must be ensuring sufficient supplies are available for all health workers, and continuous PPE training where needed.”

