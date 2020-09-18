Extra coronavirus restrictions expected to be introduced in Dublin

Workers board up the windows of Oliver St John Gogarty’s pub in Temple Bar, as further restrictions in Dublin are expected to be imposed (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish Government is set to announce plans to bring in further coronavirus restrictions in Dublin, it is understood.

Only pubs and restaurants with outdoor facilities may be permitted to open, while sporting events could be prohibited.

Health experts have been issuing strong warnings in recent weeks about the spike in Covid-19 cases across Dublin.

Particular concerns have been raised after the capital’s 14-day incidence rate jumped to more than 100.

The Government has been urged to tighten its Covid-19 rules in the city despite enforcing further measures earlier this week.

A new blueprint plan to deal with Covid-19 in Ireland for the next six to nine months was unveiled by Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Tuesday.

The medium-term plan is structured around five different levels of restrictions, numbered from one to five.

Every county in Ireland was given a status two risk level but several additional restrictions have been applied to Dublin – which stop short of level three status.

Act now to save lives Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn

Government ministers including Paschal Donohoe and Helen McEntee have this week issued warnings that Dublin could move to level three by the weekend.

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, it is understood the Government backed recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

On Friday, members of the Cabinet sub-committee met to discuss the recommendations.

Earlier this week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned the coronavirus situation has “deteriorated nationally”.

He said 50% of Thursday’s cases were in Dublin.

“We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups,” he added.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

You can help to slow the spread of #COVID19 by simply cleaning your hands. Use soap and water or alcohol hand rub to clean your hands regularly. Watch our video to learn more about hand hygiene 🤲 pic.twitter.com/nKO8qtLl9q — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 18, 2020

Level three restrictions:

– Visitors to your home from one other household or your own household only

– No social gatherings should take place in other settings

– Up to 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– No indoor gatherings should take place

– Up to 15 people at outdoor events

– No sporting matches to take place

– Sports training permitted outdoors in pods of up to 15, excluding professional sports

– Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can open for individual training only

– Religious services to move online

– Additional restrictions for indoor dining at bars, restaurants and cafes

