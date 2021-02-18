Exiting third Covid-19 wave going to be ‘longer and stickier’ than before

As of Monday, a total of 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The pace of Ireland’s exit from the third wave of Covid-19 is going to be “longer and stickier” than previous waves, despite “good trends” overall in the fight against the virus, the health service chief has said.

Paul Reid said the pace of exiting this wave of the virus was going to be “a lot slower than the scale and pace than we entered it” because the virus was still transmitting at a “very risky level” across the community.

“It is going to take longer, it is going to be stickier and not at the pace that any of us would want or like,” Mr Reid said.

The HSE chief executive said people with Covid-19 were presenting much sicker to hospital and that once admitted they were staying longer in hospital and ICU than in previous waves.

Expand Close HSE chief executive Paul Reid said exiting the third wave of the virus is going to be slower than previous waves (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HSE chief executive Paul Reid said exiting the third wave of the virus is going to be slower than previous waves (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Mr Reid said there are 771 patients in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon including 148 who were in ICU.

He said about 200 coronavirus patients were receiving advanced respiratory care on hospital wards.

But the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus had fallen by more than 25% in the last week and ICU admissions were down 11%.

Mr Reid told the HSE briefing on Thursday that more than two-thirds (68%) of positive cases confirmed last week were close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

He said positivity rates at community testing sites ranged from 16% to 20%.

“It indicates to us that the levels we are at in the community are still of a concern… the virus is still transmitting at a very risky level across the community,” he said.

Weekly positivity rate from testing has reduced again to 5.4%. More progress. However positivity rates for close contacts is at 25% & for household contacts it's at 33%. This indicates the high transmission levels of the current B117 (UK) variant. So take care. #COVID19 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) February 18, 2021

Mr Reid said he understood the public’s frustration over the rollout of the vaccination programme but he said it had entered a new phase this week with people over the age of 85 being vaccinated.

“We fully appreciate the frustration expressed by many members of the public and others that would like to see more vaccinations done every week,” he said.

“There’s nobody would like to see more of that than us.”

He said the HSE was committed to delivering all the supply it receives and it was administering 95% of any supply of vaccines it receives so any issue was a supply one.

As of Monday, a total of 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered, comprising 182,193 first doses and 98,388 second doses.

Mr Reid said almost 110,000 jabs will be administered between Monday and Sunday next week.

The HSE’s plan includes the administration of about 36,000 doses for those over the age of 85 at around 240 GP practices, 62,000 doses for healthcare workers and 11,900 doses in long-term care facilities.

By the end of March Ireland will have received 1.248 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Reid added that from April onwards Ireland would receive at least a million doses a month.

PA Media