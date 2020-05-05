Exiting lockdown as soon as possible should be top priority – expert

Members of the public walk past a mural in the Portobello area of Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

There should be more urgency in getting Ireland to exit lockdown, an immunology expert has said.

As of Tuesday, there is a slight easing of restrictions with the exercise limit being extended from 2km to 5km.

The majority of coronavirus restrictions remain in place for another two weeks until May 18, with the phased easing of restrictions then set to take place over the next three months.

Over 70s who have been cocooning are being told they can now leave their homes for exercise.

Professor of immunology at NUI Maynooth Paul Moynagh told Newstalk FM recent international mathematical studies have indicated that “the rate of increasing infections was more or less the same, irrespective of whether lockdown was applied or not.

“Most of the benefits we’re seeing are probably due to measures such as social distancing.”

He said, while the roadmap for getting out of lockdown is welcome, he said he does not sense urgency around it.

He said, while the initial measures introduced in March were needed to stop the virus getting out of control, he questioned whether it should continue for several more months.

“It was needed, but when I look at the roadmap, which was really welcome in terms of providing clarity, I don’t get a sense of urgency in terms of exiting lockdown and I thinks that should be one of our top priorities.”

“I would ask now if its continuation is justified, based on the consequences of lockdown, not just economic.

“There are also health arguments, in terms of non-Covid healthcare, mental health issues and major societal effects coming down the road.”

He said he wanted to see the country exit lockdown in a safe way and that testing and tracing will help to ease restrictions.

“We need to get very serious about this, and absolutely our aspiration should be to try and get testing in 24 hours… and link that to very effective tracing.

“That would really be the support needed to exit lockdown.”

PA Media