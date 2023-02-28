Ex-HSE chief appointed chair of Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use

Former HSE chief executive Paul Reid has been appointed chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

Mr Reid resigned from his role at the HSE, which he held during the Covid-19 pandemic, in early October.

Announcing the appointment, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Reid has “vast leadership experience and a successful track record” from his roles at the HSE and at Fingal County Council.

“I am confident he will be an excellent choice as chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use,” the Taoiseach added.

Mr Reid said he is “delighted” to have been appointed.

“The problems associated with drugs use in Ireland affect us all, directly or indirectly,” he said in a statement.

“Previous assemblies have shown that members of the general public have an important contribution to make to tackling complex societal problems, and I expect that the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will be no different.

“A campaign to select members of the public to join the Citizens’ Assembly will begin this week. I look forward to working with my fellow members of the Citizens’ Assembly over the coming months.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use was established following resolutions in the Dail and Seanad Eireann in late February.

The terms of reference call on the Citizens’ Assembly to examine and make recommendations on the legislative, policy and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals and communities.

The Citizens’ Assembly will consist of Mr Reid and 99 members of the general public, who will be chosen through a random selection process.

Over the coming week, 20,000 households around Ireland will receive letters from the Taoiseach inviting someone to apply to join the assembly before March 19.

The final 99 members will be chosen from those applications based on their age profile, gender and location.

The first meeting of this Citizens’ Assembly is scheduled to take place on April 14, and it is due to complete its work and submit its report to the Houses of the Oireachtas by the end of the year.