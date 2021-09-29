Everything will be done to avoid blackouts this winter, vows Martin

The Taoiseach has said every effort will be made to avoid the lights going out this winter (PA)

The Taoiseach has attempted to allay the public’s fears over possible power outages this winter, saying everything will be done to prevent them.

Micheal Martin said the Government will make every effort and do “what needs to be done” to avoid the lights going out.

He said any short-term demand problems will be managed by working with large companies who will be required to use their back-up power supply.

He made the comments after Labour leader Alan Kelly called on the Taoiseach to guarantee that the lights will stay on this winter.

During Leaders’ Questions, Mr Kelly said: “I’m concerned because of our lack of long-term planning we’re sleepwalking into a crisis here when it comes to energy.”

Mr Martin said two gas-fired plants currently offline for maintenance will be back up and running in October and November.

He said repair work has been complicated by delays associated with Covid-19.

“However, we have been assured that these plants are due back in operation in October and November, and that will ensure supply throughout this winter,” Mr Martin added.

“Any short-term problems will be managed by working with large energy users who have their own back-up power supply.

“Secondly, there is a generation gap between 2022 and 2025 because planned capacity increases won’t come on stream.

“We’ve been assured by the CRU (Commission for Regulation of Utilities) and EirGrid that they have plans in place to bridge that gap, including extending the operation of existing generators.”

He said there will also be new interconnectors to France and Britain.

“The commission for existing utilities is also developing a new data centre connection policy to ensure their operation is aligned with supply and there’ll be greater obligations on the operation of data centres in respect of the issue,” Mr Martin said.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the threat to thousands of households has been compounded by the increase in the number of data centres in Ireland.

Ms Smith told the Dail there are currently 70 data centres in Ireland.

The number of centres has increased by 25% compared to last year.

She said the most vulnerable people are afraid of losing heating “on freezing cold nights”.

She added: “This isn’t just to do with the limitation on energy, it’s very much to do with the increased cost of electricity and the rising price of carbon.

“Over 2020, we saw a 27% increase in gas demand from these data centres.

“In the context that households are facing ever increasing energy bills, the continued granting of planning permission of energy intensive data centres is being perceived as an unfair distribution of the costs and benefits.

“Not only are you failing on your climate targets on giving people energy but also failing on a just transition.”

Earlier, Eamon Ryan warned the Government cannot be “absolutely certain” there will be no blackouts this winter.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate Action and Communications said electricity supply is tight, but that the Government will be able to manage it.

The Green Party leader warned this winter and subsequent winters will be difficult, adding it will be a balance of supply and demand.

He said he is confident there will be additional back-up power as there are ongoing discussions with companies about the volume of power Ireland needs.

Supplier EirGrid earlier warned it will be unable to generate enough electricity in the coming years to meet a rapid increase in demand.

It said emergency measures are needed to secure the country’s electricity supply.

Earlier this year, it was warned the country could face rolling blackouts this winter due to energy shortages, but these fears were allayed by news that two major electricity plants will reopen in the autumn.

EirGrid said it is dependent on the stations in Dublin and Cork reopening, but it expects system alerts to be a feature over the coming winters.

Mr Ryan told RTE Morning Ireland on Wednesday: “It is tight and you can’t be absolutely certain but we expect to be able to manage it.

“The main problem this winter is that two of our largest and most modern power plants have been out of action. They will come back into action next month. That should allow us to manage.

“But this winter and the subsequent winters will be difficult. We know what we need to do. We will have further options next year which looks to bring additional back-up power into place.”