Everyone over 12 who wants jab ‘could be fully vaccinated by end of September’

Everyone over the age of 12 who wishes to be vaccinated could receive both doses by the end of September, the head of the HSE has said.

Online registration for children aged 12 to 15 is set to open on Thursday next week, with approximately 280,000 in the cohort, according to the CSO census.

Vaccinations will then start at the end of August or early September, with first doses to be completed within three weeks, with second doses to be administered throughout September.

Over 6M vaccines administered.16-17 year olds progressing really well. Walk in centres open again this weekend. 12-15 year olds registration will open next Thursday. Our committment has always been to continue to work relentlessly to protect everyone & we will. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 6, 2021

HSE boss Paul Reid said: “Once we open the online from next Thursday, we expect to start the administration of vaccines early the following week.

“And as always, our intention with every age group is to complete that age group within about a three-week period.

“So starting during August, the end of August or probably early September, to have completed first doses for those 12 to 15-year-olds who come forward, and then the second dose for that age group in September.”

Mr Reid also said the entire adult population should be vaccinated by early September.

“Certainly during August we expect that the vast majority of the Irish adult population who come forward for a vaccine will have received it,” he said.

“We’ll … certainly by the end of August/early September have completed the adult population.”

Ireland has recently passed the six million mark for vaccine doses administered, and the rollout here has overtaken that in the UK.

The latest figures show that 89% of the adult population, some 3.2 million people, have received their first dose, while 76%, 2.85 million, are fully vaccinated.

Among 16 and 17-year-olds, for whom vaccinations began just 11 days ago, the vaccine uptake is 63.8%.

I think that has been and is the strategy of Government, which is to let us get through August, and then look at further opening up our society and the economy. Paul Reid, HSE

Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast that the country is at a “really encouraging, inspiring point in our vaccination programme”.

He added: “Now we can be in a position to, with the right consent processes, with the right communications, with the right informed choices and trusted information, the parents and guardians can make a choice to bring their 12 to 15-year-old forward for vaccination, which we will be encouraging.”

He said the programme will be further boosted by the delivery of 700,000 Pfizer jabs from Romania.

The progress of the vaccination rollout has given the public the “light ahead” after a “horrendous 16 months for everybody”, Mr Reid said, and would allow for the further lifting of restrictions in September.

📢 The registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for children and young people, age 12-15 will open next week.



I'm encouraging parents and these young people to seek information from reliable sources such as the HSE website https://t.co/IIIa5S5lXO#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/CPLcevJvQ6 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 5, 2021

He added: “I think that has been and is the strategy of Government, which is to let us get through August, and then look at further opening up our society and the economy.

“And I think it’s a better approach to be frank, than the UK went about, of declaring a day where everything is back.

“I think we have to be doing it all a very pragmatic way and a monitored way.

“But certainly, when we vaccinate that level of population, the options for Government are much more significant, in terms of opening society and the economy.

“My prediction will be, hopefully we will be living our lives in a certainly more guarded manner because Covid is still there, it’s still going to be with us, it’s still alive around the world.

“It’s still transmitting, so it’s always going to be a risk. But we certainly all want to be getting back to a level of normality in our lives.”