EU coronavirus vaccines export ban would be retrograde step, says Martin

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he is against the EU placing export bans on Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as a “retrograde step”.

Mr Martin also reiterated that it was vital that vaccine supply chains remain open.

But he said the UK should engage with the EU and reciprocate on vaccine flow.

EU leaders will meet later this week to consider export controls on the movement of EU-manufactured vaccines out of the EU.

“I’m very much against it,” Mr Martin told RTE Radio 1’s News at One.

Use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been restarted after a temporary pause. The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Go to your appointment if this vaccine is offered to you. Visit: https://t.co/cCTPQAmaeF#HoldFirm #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/69wiIwpveO — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 22, 2021

“I think it would be a very retrograde step. I’ve met all of the companies and it’s absolutely vital that we keep supply chains.

“If you take the Pfizer vaccine, 280 materials are going to making the Pfizer vaccine, 86 suppliers supply those materials from 19 countries around the world.

“You start putting up barriers, other countries may follow suit in terms of some of those vital raw materials that are required.

“If we start that we are in trouble.”

Mr Martin said the UK needed to stop the “argy bargy” and engage with the EU.

“The European Union has played this straight and I think the UK needs to reciprocate in terms of vaccines manufactured in the UK, particularly AstraZeneca vaccines, and stop the argy bargy and get down to reality of the situation, which is that AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe had been facilitated to go to Britain,” he said.

“That needs to be acknowledged by the UK side and, in my view, reciprocated to some degree.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has come under pressure over the EU’s relatively poor vaccine rollout, said the EU had the power to “forbid” doses from leaving the bloc.

Her comments reflect growing frustration that the EU is not getting the supplies it expected from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is manufacturing the Oxford vaccine.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not think the European Union wants to block vaccine exports from reaching the UK.

On Monday Mr Johnson said he was “reassured”, talking to EU partners over the last few months, that they do not want to see blockades.

He is due to hold further conversations with his EU counterparts ahead of the EU’s virtual summit on Thursday.

PA Media