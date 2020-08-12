Employers offered 3,000 euro incentive to take on apprentices

Simon Harris wants to see more apprentices (Niall Carson/PA)

Employers are to be offered a 3,000 euro incentive to take on apprentices, minister Simon Harris has announced.

The jobs boost is part of the Irish Government’s efforts to kick-start an economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Harris said it was an exciting opportunity for people to forge brilliant careers.

The Further Education Minister added: “Over 18,000 people are currently undertaking an apprenticeship across a wide range of occupations from electrical, construction and engineering roles to healthcare, information technology and financial services.

“Our ambition is to see that number grow and the Government provided funding for this new incentive for employers in the July stimulus package.”

Mr Harris believes apprenticeships can be a 'key part' of the recovery (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Harris believes apprenticeships can be a 'key part' of the recovery (Niall Carson/PA)

He launched the incentive at the announcement of the winners of the Generation Apprenticeship competition.

“These winning teams demonstrate all that is good about apprenticeship and the key part it is going to play in Ireland’s recovery and our country’s future,” he said.

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career-changers and school-leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves.”

Today Iâm announcing winners of the #GenerationApprenticeship competition - people who highlight the incredible opportunities apprenticeships have to offer our country - and also launching our new financial incentive scheme for apprentices. Take on an apprentice & receive â¬3,000 pic.twitter.com/55IeNqcYt4 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Tanaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the Government intended to announce economic supports for three Midlands counties that are under localised lockdown this week.

He told the Irish Times many in Kildare, Laois and Offaly felt retail, travel and hospitality sectors will suffer since people will be slow to return.

Was at â¦@GECinD8â© this morning announcing â¬12m for Enterprise Centres to help companies all over the country continue to operate, adapt and expand pic.twitter.com/tpX3ghO0xp — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 12, 2020

“We’re going to help to counteract that, perhaps through marketing funds and other things,” he said.

“As they pointed out to me, that if we can impose local restrictions surely we can have some additional local investment and financial support for business.”

