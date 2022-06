Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the house fire in the city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Emergency services have attended the scene of a fire at a property in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the house in the city centre on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out.

Gardai said they are at the scene of the fire on Parkgate Street, which emergency services were alerted to after 9.15am.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Operations are ongoing and we have asked Luas to suspend trams in that area.

“There are also traffic restrictions in place.”