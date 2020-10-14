Emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions

The Irish Cabinet will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the strict new lockdown measures introduced in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has introduced tough new restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which will see schools, pubs and restaurants close for two weeks.

Speculation is rife that border counties such as Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, which themselves have high incident rates of the virus, could be moved to level four restrictions.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this afternoon refused to rule out the measures, after they were earlier raised by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference, Mr Donnelly said there is an “ongoing conversation” with Nphet as to the possibility of new restrictions.

But with news of the emergency Cabinet meeting breaking during the press conference, Minister Donnelly refused to be drawn on what course of action he would take.

“I don’t think it would be helpful for me to be thinking out loud” he said.

“The issues are too sensitive, the implication for people in those counties are just too big.”

Mr Donnelly said any decision to move counties up a level would have to be dealt with “very sensitively”.

This virus couldn't care less whether it's north or south of the border Stephen Donnelly

He said: “Not just in the border counties, the move to level three comes at such a huge cost in terms of social isolation, mental health.

“Moves to any levels are hugely costly.

“So I think to be fair to people in any counties, be it Wicklow or Donegal or anywhere else, I think these kind of deliberations are best had with public health officials and then with Cabinet.”

However, the Minister indicated that he would like to see closer coordination between the Governments North and South.

He said: “On Covid restrictions per county across the 32 counties, my view is that as coordinated a response as possible is good and needs to be done.

“Obviously this virus couldn’t care less whether it’s north or south of the border.”

However he firmly ruled out a move to close schools in the Republic as has been done in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I am in favour of keeping the schools open.

“I received a comprehensive report about a week ago looking at the positivity rates in schools compared to the community.

“The information I’m being given is that the schools are safe, within the context of a world where we have Covid.

“The positivity rates in the schools is about 1.9%, it’s now above 6% in the community.

“We’ve seen right across the world, low transmission rates within children, and low transmission rates between children and teachers as well which is very positive.”

Nphet are due to meet on Thursday to decide whether a move to higher levels of restriction would be appropriate.

However, the decision to call an emergency Cabinet meeting could pre-empt that advice.

PA Media