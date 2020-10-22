Eleven arrested after gardai intervene in anti-lockdown protests

Eleven people were arrested after the Garda intervened in anti-lockdown protests in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Eleven people have been arrested for alleged public order offences after gardai intervened in anti-lockdown protests in Dublin.

Campaigners marched through parts of the city in protest against the introduction of level five public health restrictions aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19.

They assembled at O’Connell Bridge and later moved to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street.

Many carried placards and signs opposing the lockdown, while others waved Irish flags.

Some of the protesters covered their faces with hoods and scarves while a few of the campaigners wore masks.

Some held signs calling for an end to the lockdown and no “forced vaccines”.

A full policing operation was in place as the protesters made their way through the streets.

Gardai said they were forced to intervene when protesters refused to move after they were informed they were in breach of public health regulations and were asked to disperse.

“At approximately 5:30pm, as protesters began to disperse, a small group started to become involved in public disorder incidents on Grafton Street,” a garda spokesman said.

The 11 people who were arrested were taken to a number of garda stations in Dublin.

No injuries were reported and the rest of the group dispersed from the area without serious incident, gardai said.

Nine of those who were arrested, men and women aged between 20 and 65 years, have been charged with public order offences.

They have been released on bail to appear before the district court next month.

Two more people have been offered adult cautions.

An investigation focused on the organisers of the protest is also under way.

PA Media