Electric Picnic organisers ‘have no choice’ but to cancel festival

Organisers of the Electric Picnic have confirmed that the festival will not go ahead this year despite the planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions announced on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, festival organisers said: “We asked Laois County Council to reverse the decision on EP being cancelled this year. Unfortunately, they have not yet done so and we have now run out of time.”

“Regrettably, we have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition.”

An update from the Electric Picnic Team 01/09/21: pic.twitter.com/pCTlnDldiX — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 1, 2021

There had been some hopes that the popular festival could still go ahead in some form.

The Government said last month that it would consult with the organisers of the Electric Picnic music and arts festival before Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, at which the road map for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions was confirmed.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin also said she was exploring “all possible options” regarding the hosting of the event.

Laois County Council said that it could not revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the festival to be held this year.

It came after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would have no concerns about the event taking place with only fully vaccinated people in attendance.

“We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticketholders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve,” organisers said.

The festival said that it would be offering all ticket holders the option of a full refund or carrying over their ticket until next year.

The decision comes after the Government announced that from September 6 there will be an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed that indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed.

For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings and pubs is also set to return from Monday.

“We look forward to seeing you all in Stradbally next year,” the statement from festival organisers concluded.