Elderly woman killed in road collision

The woman was the sole occupant of the car (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman aged in her 80s died in a singe vehicle road collision on Friday.

Gardai are investigating the incident which happened in the townland of Monelty, Stradone, in Co Cavan at around 10.15am.

The woman, in her early 80s, was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

The road remained closed as Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene. Local diversions were in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.