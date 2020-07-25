Elderly man stabbed to death at Dublin house

An elderly man has died after he was stabbed during an altercation in Dublin.

Gardai were called to the scene at a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla shortly before 6am.

The man, aged in his 70s, was found dead at the scene after he suffered a number of stab wounds.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man, aged in his 40s, had barricaded himself into another house nearby.

No other people were in the house at the time of the incident.

Gardai said their protocols for a barricade incident were implemented.

After the barricade incident was resolved shortly after 11.30am, gardai arrested the man and he is currently detained at Blanchardstown garda station.

Gardai said that all units involved in the incident worked closely under garda strategic and operational commanders with the strategic intention to “contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion”.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are continuing.

PA Media