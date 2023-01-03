| 11.5°C Dublin

Eight arrests in connection with public order incident at Kerry hotel

Four men who were taken to hospital have been discharged.

Gardai and emergency services were called to a hotel in Killarney at about 8.30pm on New Year&rsquo;s Day (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cate McCurry, PA

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a public order incident in Co Kerry, bringing the total to eight detained as part of the investigation.

Six men have been charged.

Gardai and emergency services were called to a hotel in Killarney at about 8.30pm on New Year’s Day.

Four men were taken to hospital. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening and they have been discharged.

On Tuesday, six men in their 30s arrested in connection with the incident were charged and will appear before Killarney District Court.

Gardai said two other men in their 20s and 30s had also been arrested and were being detained at Killarney garda station.

A Garda forensic examination has taken place at the scene as the investigation continues.

