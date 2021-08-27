Efforts to evacuate Irish from Afghanistan will continue, says minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland will continue to support and help its citizens who remain in Afghanistan, even as the evacuation effort at Kabul airport ends (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Ireland will continue to support and help its citizens who remain in Afghanistan, even as the evacuation effort at Kabul airport ends, Simon Coveney has said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister insisted on Friday that the Government has done all it can.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the withdrawal of diplomats and military personnel from Afghanistan has been completed, and a total of 36 Irish citizens have been evacuated.

Sixty Irish citizens and family members remain in the country and are hoping to leave, as well as a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency.

Statement by Minister @simoncoveney providing Situational Update on Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) mission to Kabul. The pre-planned process of the withdrawal of our ECAT mission to Kabul is now complete. Full statement: https://t.co/8Z6wyqYqm5 @dfatirl pic.twitter.com/EPKo2cKNFy — Department of Defence (@IRLDeptDefence) August 26, 2021

Mr Coveney said: “In truth, the operation to evacuate civilians out of Kabul Airport is effectively closed.”

He said Ireland had made the correct choice in sending a diplomatic and military team to Afghanistan to support the evacuation, but stressed that efforts will continue.

“We will look at all the decisions that we’ve made over the last 10 days, but I think, given the evidence we had at any given time, we made the right decisions,” he said.

“There is ongoing work to do to support Irish citizens that remain in Afghanistan.”

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

In an emotional speech in Washington DC, President Joe Biden blamed the incident on the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K – a far more radical force than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

We will be working with all of those who want to leave Afghanistan to help them find ways of doing that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Mr Coveney said the Government will remain in contact with the Irish citizens and residents still in the country.

“We will be working with all of those who want to leave Afghanistan to help them find ways of doing that,” he said.

“The truth is, this is going to be an effort that many, many, many countries are involved in. It will be an international community effort to ensure that foreign nationals who are in Afghanistan who want to get out will be facilitated in doing that.”

Mr Coveney added that that work will continue in the days and weeks ahead.