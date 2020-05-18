Easing of restrictions under way as Ireland lifts lid on phase one

Garden centres and DIY stores were among a string of facilities to reopen on Monday (Donall Farmer/PA)

Shoppers have been flocking to garden centres and hardware stores across the country as phase one of Ireland’s five-phase exit plan came into effect.

A number of retail outlets reopened, outdoor work has resumed and sports including golf and tennis are being played nationwide.

People are also able to meet in groups of four in outdoor locations as long as social distancing is observed under new coronavirus guidelines.

Senior Government official Liz Canavan warned that people must remain vigilant and adhere to social-distancing measures.

“As we ease restrictions from today, it’s really important that we are disciplined in keeping to the measures specified,” she said at a briefing on Monday.

“Our ability to move through the phases will depend on sticking with it.

“Indeed, as I said last week, many of these habits will have to become the norm for us for some time.

“It is permitted to exercise in the outdoors within five kilometres of your home. It is critical in this that you continue to observe social distancing while exercising.”

Ms Canavan urged people not to have a picnic or stay in public amenities for longer than necessary if they are out exercising.

“Outdoor spaces and tourism sites, including car parks beaches and trails will be opened, where people can move around freely and where social distancing can be maintained,” she said.

“If you’re visiting a public amenity, try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics. Please do your exercise and then go home.”

Health Minister Simon Harris urged the public to show a “collective sense of cop on” over the coming weeks as Ireland moves from one phase to the next.

Mr Harris told RTE radio: “I’m pleased that we have gotten to this point because of the incredible efforts of the Irish people to suppress this virus.

“I am nervous because the virus has not gone away and there is still people in our country getting very sick and dying every day.

“We all need to approach these next couple of weeks showing, I suppose, a collective sense of cop on.

“Just because somewhere is open, does not mean we have to go.

“Just because somewhere is open, it becomes even more important to social distance, wash our hands and use cough etiquette and stay home except for the circumstances that are outlined.

“If we get these next three weeks right, we as a country will find a way to live safely alongside the virus.”

Those able return to work on Monday included construction workers, gardeners and people tending to allotments.

Garden centres, hardware stores, farmers’ markets, opticians and mechanics also reopened.

Hundreds of golf clubs also reopened their courses.

Hailed as “Christmas Day” for golfers, players flocked to fairways after an eight-week hiatus.

Shaun Donnelly, club professional at Rossmore Golf Club in County Monaghan, said that many of the club’s members have been “ecstatic” to return to the golf course.

“Golfers have been arriving before 6am and I think the time sheet is pretty much booked out until 7.30pm this evening,” he said.

Three happy golfers at Rossmore Golf Club in Monaghan this morning. First tee off was at 6am and last is 8pm. â³ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rb0Je5qNMJ — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) May 18, 2020

“There’s been massive enthusiasm, it’s a bit like Christmas Day to a lot of golfers.

“There’s been a lot of golfing frustration out there and they’re all mad keen to get back, and the weather’s pretty good too.”

Meanwhile, Declan Ronayne, chief executive of Woodie’s, said stores have gradually been restocked over the last two months as the supply chain has steadily increased.

“It feels like the right time to reopen and we are delighted to do so,” he said.

“Having spent much of the lockdown further enhancing our social distancing and hygiene measures, we are pleased to reopen our stores and to do so with confidence for the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“It has been a difficult period for everyone and we believe DIY and gardening has an important role to play in the mental health of most of us who remain largely confined to our homes and gardens.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,543 on Sunday after 10 deaths were announced.

There were 64 new cases of the disease confirmed on Sunday – the lowest daily tally since mid-March.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland now stands at 24,112.

HSE figures showed the virus’s prevalence continued on a downward trajectory.

There were 54 Covid-19 patients in ICU on Sunday, down by 67% from the peak in mid-April when around 160 people were receiving intensive care treatment.

The overall coronavirus hospital admission rate is down 66% from the peak.

Around 4,000 tests are currently being completed each day in Ireland and of those, around 98% are testing negative. The 2% positivity rate is down from 25% in mid-April.

New test and tracing targets are now in operation as the lockdown starts to ease and Ireland now has the capacity to test 100,000 people per week.

A new target is a three-day time frame from the point of test referral to the completion of contact tracing, in 90% of positive cases.

Another is a two-day turnaround from the point of the test swab being taken to the notification of the result.

That means all people tested who return a negative result will be informed of that outcome within 48 hours.

Automation of the notification process is being introduced to speed up the timelines.

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin, however, raised concerns that the Health and Safety Authority has only 67 inspectors to oversee safe working conditions.

As firms reopen over the coming months, employers will have to ensure they adhere to Government guidelines.

“We get one shot at this so it’s very important that we get it right,” the TD said.

“We do have a concern about the staffing levels at the Health and Safety Authority. It was confirmed today that they only have 67 inspectors State-wide – nowhere close to the figure that the Government spokesperson suggested of up to 100. That’s simply not enough.

“We are not saying we believe there will be widespread flouting of the rules, but if you don’t have an effective enforcement regime that means that a small number of people who feel that they might get away with breaking rules will try and do that.

“We are calling for the Government to provide staff the HSA needs to be able to effectively enforce the rules and to ensure people have the maximum degree of clarity.

“People want to get back to normal but they want to do it right and therefore proper advice is key.”

PA Media