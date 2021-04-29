Easing of restrictions offers Ireland pathway out of pandemic – Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said a staged and incremental reopening of society next month offers Ireland a pathway out of the Covid-19 pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)

A staged and incremental reopening of society next month offers Ireland a pathway out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Simon Coveney has said.

A raft of plans to be signed off by Cabinet later on Thursday will see the reopening of the country over May and June.

Health chiefs and political leaders held talks late on Wednesday night to discuss the National Public Health Emergency Team’s recommendations on reopening social and economic life.

Plans expected to be supported by Cabinet include the lifting of the ban on cross-country travel, the reopening of hairdressers and the resumption of click-and-collect retail services from May 10.

#COVIDVaccine registration is open for people aged 60 to 69. The quickest & easiest way to register is online.

You'll need.

👤PPSN

📍Eircode

📱mobile number

âï¸email address

Register hereâ¡ï¸https://t.co/nTNxEJWWWr pic.twitter.com/l6UUbjkRWI — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 29, 2021

Three households will also be able to meet outdoors in private gardens, while a vaccinated household can meet with an unvaccinated household indoors.

The full resumption of construction work is also set to begin from May 10.

The number of people permitted to attend religious services is also expected to increase to 50.

Another key date in the calendar is May 17, when non-essential retail will begin to reopen.

Mr Coveney said that hotels, guest houses and outdoor hospitality will reopen from early June.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to confirm the dates on Thursday evening.

Mr Coveney said the reopening is in line with public health advice.

It’s staged, it’s incremental, it’s consistent with public health advice, but it is very hopeful Simon Coveney

“I think today is one of those moments when hope will start breaking through amongst society in Ireland, that there is a pathway out of this awful pandemic that we’ve been experiencing now for over a year,” he added.

“It’s staged, it’s incremental, it’s consistent with public health advice, but it is very hopeful.

“What we’re talking about now is staging decisions on the 10th of May, on the 17th of May, June 2, June 7.

“We can gradually move towards releasing people from the restrictions that they’ve been living within in their families and their businesses, their ability to be able to move around.

“We’re doing so in a way that I think shows that the gathering of pace within our vaccine programme, and the public’s understanding of Covid, and how to protect themselves from it, allow us to be able to move in a more hopeful direction.”

However, Mr Coveney warned that Ireland will have to adapt to any changes in the virus.

“If we do see a spike, or if we see something that’s unexpected in terms of a new variant, or how this virus is behaving, well then, of course, we’ll have to adapt to that,” he said.

“But as the Taoiseach (Micheal Martin) has said and as the Tanaiste (Leo Varadkar) has reinforced over and over again, this time we want to make sure that, as we go forward, in terms of easing restrictions, we don’t have to go back again.

The chief medical officer, and indeed all the politicians ... are conscious that we have got to get the balance right here between being cautious and incremental, in terms of removing restrictions, but at the same time ensuring that we keep a very tired and frustrated public with us Simon Coveney

“People will in May look forward to being able to have their neighbours outdoors in the gardens, for adults that want to go training again they’ll be able to do it, personal services like hairdressers by appointment will be possible again in a few weeks’ time.

“People will be able to go back to religious services, and intercountry travel will be possible for the first time in months.

“I hope we will be able to manage all of that change in a way that’s responsible, and as keeps a lid on the spread of this virus.”

He added: “Some of what’s driving the recommendations is a realisation that we’ve got to keep people with us.

“People are tired, people are frustrated, people are worried about their businesses in terms of survival.

“The chief medical officer, and indeed all the politicians that met last night, are conscious that we have got to get the balance right here between being cautious and incremental, in terms of removing restrictions, but at the same time ensuring that we keep a very tired and frustrated public with us.”

PA Media