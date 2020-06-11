Eamon Ryan apologises for ‘hurt caused’ after he mentioned n-word in the Dail

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland.

The leader of Ireland’s Green Party has apologised “for any hurt caused” after he mentioned the n-word during a debate in the Dail.

Eamon Ryan made the comments during a Dail speech as TDs were discussing the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and racism.

He tweeted: “I made a speech in the Dail today about the scourge of racism in our society. In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used.”

Mr Ryan said the word while quoting a newspaper article about a young man’s experience of growing up black in Ireland.

“I read an article in a newspaper today about a young Irishman called Sean Gillane giving his experience of being othered and how from the age of six he was given that name – you n*****.”

“It explained that sense of how that name completely undermines people.

“I know people, friends and relations of colour in this country and Travellers and other minorities… they speak of the same experience. It is real.”

Rise TD Paul Murphy tweeted that no one should use the n-word.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not react to Mr Ryan saying the word but said young Irish people of colour need more role models.

“One thing I strongly agree with the deputy on is the need to set a target on the number of minorities in the public service.

“We have a health service that is very diverse although less so as you reach senior levels.

“There is not very many people from a minority background in the gardai, defence forces and education sector and not at all in the civil service which is very white, that needs to change.

“We need a generation of young people growing up in Ireland who are people of colour to see black and brown school principals… visibility and opportunity is really important.”

