Dublin Zoo set to reopen

Dublin Zoo will reopen on Tuesday to limited numbers.

A maximum of 500 people will be permitted at any one time and strict social distancing measures will ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the director of the animal enclosure said.

These include a one-way system and visits divided into two sessions per day, while the zoo will have less than 10% of its usual capacity.

Hand sanitisers will be available and there will be signage reinforcing physical distancing, hand-hygiene and etiquette for coughing and sneezing.

An enhanced cleaning regime has been implemented and all staff will be provided with and trained in the safe use of personal protective equipment.

To ensure strict social distancing and meet new public health guidelines, internal animal houses and enclosed habitat viewing areas, retail units and playgrounds will remain closed.

Visitors will not be able to see wolves, hippo, Waldrapp ibis, Amur tigers and the red pandas.

They may view most of the animals including the herd of Asian elephants, chimpanzees, the western lowland gorillas, giraffe, rhino, zebra, sea lions, penguins, lemurs, orangutans, and lions.

Zoo director Leo Oosterweghel said: “As we approach this new chapter of our history with cautious optimism, our priority during this reopening phase will be to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, visitors and the continued provision of world-class animal care.

“This will be a careful, phased reopening where we limit the number of entrants at any given time whilst establishing strict social distancing and hygiene measures, to protect both Dublin Zoo visitors and staff.”

