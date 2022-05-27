| 16.5°C Dublin

Dublin shop owner ‘delighted’ at selling 3.6 million euro winning lotto ticket

Shop owner Safida Begum said that it was a ‘surprise’ when she found out her store had sold the winning ticket.

National Lottery Sales Rep Simon Reenan (left) with shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony at Extramart in Drumcondra, Dublin, where a winning 3.6 million euro ticket has been sold (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

National Lottery Sales Rep Simon Reenan (left) with shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony at Extramart in Drumcondra, Dublin, where a winning 3.6 million euro ticket has been sold (Brian Lawless/PA)

National Lottery Sales Rep Simon Reenan (left) with shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony at Extramart in Drumcondra, Dublin, where a winning 3.6 million euro ticket has been sold (Brian Lawless/PA)

National Lottery Sales Rep Simon Reenan (left) with shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony at Extramart in Drumcondra, Dublin, where a winning 3.6 million euro ticket has been sold (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The shop owner who sold the winning ticket for the 3.6 million euro lotto jackpot has spoken of her excitement that one of her local customers is Ireland’s latest millionaire.

The National Lottery on Friday was still waiting to hear from the lucky ticket holder and is appealing for them to come forward to claim the life-changing prize.

Meanwhile, there were celebrations at the Extramart Store in Drumcondra, on the north side of Dublin city.

Shop owner Safida Begum said that it was a “surprise” when she found out her store had sold the winning ticket.

“Oh my God, it was really a surprise for me,” she said.

Shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony celebrated on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

Shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony celebrated on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony celebrated on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Shop owner Safida Begum (right) and staff member Seethal Antony celebrated on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I was really delighted. This area is gorgeous, the people are so lovely.”

Ms Begum has run the store for over a decade and said it was a good thing for the locality.

She said she was looking forward to discovering which of her customers is now a multi-millionaire.

“This is the only shop in the area, it’s the local shop.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

“I am asking everyone who comes in – did you check your ticket?”

Most Watched

Privacy