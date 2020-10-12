Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu does not rule out joining Social Democrats

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has not ruled out swapping the Greens for the Social Democrats (Niall Carson/PA)

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has not ruled out joining the Social Democrats after she was reportedly approached by the party.

The Green Party councillor said that while she has no plans to join the party for the “forseeable future”, she will “see how it goes”.

It was reported in the Sunday Independent that discussions around Ms Chu defecting from the Greens took place between Social Democrat TD Garry Gannon and Ms Chu.

The newspaper reported that Mr Gannon met with Ms Chu to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions when the possibility of her joining the party arose.

Ms Chu was asked about the possibility of joining the party on Monday.

She told the PA news agency: “For the forseeable future no, I think I have a job to do. The chain around my neck is nice and heavy for that reason, it keeps me in my place.

“We will see how it goes in the future.”

