Dublin, Kildare and Limerick account for two thirds of all new Covid-19 cases

There are concerns over the growing number of cases in Dublin (PA)

Dublin, Kildare and Limerick made up almost two thirds of all new Covid-19 cases, the latest figures show.

A total of 497 cases were recorded in the week ending September 4, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It comes amid concern over the growing number of cases in Dublin.

On Thursday, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there are worrying signs of increased community transmission.

Data produced by the CSO, based on the actual date of death, found that while the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is below 10 for the last six weeks, Dublin remains the hardest hit.

The virus claimed the lives of 26 more men than women.

It also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is 1,524, with a further 253 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The number of weekly confirmed Covid-19 cases is more than 700 cases in each of the last three weeks while the median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases is 32 years old.

The week ending up to and including September 4 was the second consecutive week that every county has recorded a new case in Ireland.

Dublin saw its third consecutive week of more than 300 weekly cases.

Women and those aged between 25 to 44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases, while more than half (54%) of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak

More than half of cases associated with outbreaks are men, while 69% are under 44 years old and 49% were in private houses.

In the last 10 weeks, 11% of cases have been in the 0 to 14 age group and 21% in the 15 to 24 age group.

Healthcare workers make up 11% of all new cases in the last 10 weeks.

The 25 to 44 age group still shows the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 10,409.

Last week, 45 people were hospitalised, down from 676 people at the peak, the week ending March 27. For the fifteenth week in a row there have been less than five people admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU)

