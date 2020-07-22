Dublin doctor dies from Covid-19 after months in intensive care

A hospital in Dublin has confirmed that one of its doctors has died after contracting Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital said Waqar Ali Shah died after three months being cared for “diligently and attentively” in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

A statement said Dr Shah was a frontline healthcare worker who provided selfless emergency care to Covid-19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during the pandemic.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid-19 illness,” the statement added.

Dr Waqar Ali, a Muslim Doctor working in #Ireland, was in the ICU since April and sadly passed away few hours ago.



Healthcare workers are at the front fighting against #COVID19. They are the real Heroes!



Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon. pic.twitter.com/YX6e081Y9H — Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri (@DrUmarAlQadri) July 21, 2020

“His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down-to-earth personality.

“The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

A spokesman for the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said: “Dr Shah’s tragic death at a young age reminds us once more of the sacrifices made by frontline healthcare professionals, particularly at this time.

“Dr Shah was an exemplary medical professional with an immense dedication to public service.

“His expertise, care and warmth made an impression with patients and colleagues alike. This was evident every day among those who worked with Dr Shah and witnessed at first-hand his deep commitment to healthcare.

Observing a minuteâs silence before handover from the night shift in Mater ED. @MaterTrauma Remembering Dr Waqar Ali. RIP. Condolences and Sympathies to his family his friends and his colleagues. #FrontlineHero #FrontlineSacrifice pic.twitter.com/dUGWvvuZUy — geroconnor (@drgeroconnor) July 22, 2020

“At the onset of the Covid-19, Dr Shah put himself selflessly at the front line in the fight against this awful pandemic, paying the ultimate price.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Dr Shah’s wife Rubab, his children and mother at this sad time.”

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said: “It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Dr Waqar Ali Shah in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, following a long illness from Covid-19.

“Dr Shah is the eighth healthcare worker to die as a result of Covid-19.

“In common with his colleagues, I know he worked diligently and selflessly to care for patients at all times, and particularly during the pandemic.

“I wish to extend the sympathy of all in the HSE, and all healthcare staff, to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.

“My thoughts are also with all of his colleagues in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.”

Thirty-six new confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced in Ireland on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 25,802.

No further deaths were announced on Tuesday, with the toll remaining at 1,753.

