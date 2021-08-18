Dublin councillor and homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn found dead

Anthony Flynn has been found dead in his home (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dublin city councillor and anti-homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn has died.

The 34-year-old was found dead at his home in East Wall, Dublin on Wednesday in tragic circumstances.

Mr Flynn founded the Inner City Helping Homeless charity in 2013 and was appointed chief executive in 2019.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a man in his 30s, at a property in Caledon Court, East Wall this afternoon.

“The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem (examination) will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Flynn was elected as an independent councillor for the North Inner City in the 2019 local elections.