Dublin city footfall jumps by 89% following reopening of outdoor dining

Footfall in Dublin city has increased by 89% since the reopening of outdoor dining, according to new figures.

Dublin City Council said that the latest pedestrian data shows footfall in the city has increased by 114% since January and is up 45% since April.

When comparing May bank holiday Monday to June bank holiday Monday, when outdoor dining resumed, footfall in the city increased by 89%, from 79,637 to 150,517.

New figures also show that there has been a significant increase in cycling numbers in the city.

The number of cyclists at the weekends in the city is almost double what it was pre-Covid.

It comes as Dublin City Council launches the new ‘We Can Dublin Again’ campaign to encourage people to use all of the city’s amenities.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said: “Over the course of the pandemic, many people missed different things about Dublin.

“Whether it be a day out exploring the shops and markets, trips to the zoo, museums or galleries; or simply meeting up at your favourite restaurant or cafe for lunch or dinner with family or friends.

“There is so much this great city has to offer. After what has been an exceptionally tough time for businesses, it is heart-warming to see people, both from Dublin and from around the country, come back to the city and enjoy all of the unique and special amenities and attractions it has to offer.”

Dublin City Council has introduced a number of measures to help the recovery of the city, including the widening of footpaths for outdoor dining, traffic-free streets and weekend evening traffic-free streets on Capel Street and Parliament Street.

The council said it is also continuing to implement a cycle lane protection and segregation programme, protecting almost 20km of cycle lanes, since April 2020.

Car traffic has also increased during the past month and is now approximately 80% of pre-Covid levels.

Coilin O’Reilly, Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery, said: “It’s just over a month since outdoor dining resumed, and two months since shops reopened, so these figures are really encouraging.

“The number of people in the city is 79% more compared to June last year. But we still have a way to go to get back to pre-Covid levels.

“However, with more restrictions set to ease in the near future, we are very optimistic that more people will visit the city in the coming weeks and enjoy all the great amenities and attractions it has to offer.”