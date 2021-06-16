Dublin Bay South by-election confirmed to take place on July 8

The Dublin Bay South by-election will take place on July 8, it has been confirmed.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien signed the polling order on Wednesday, after the writ was moved in the Dail that afternoon.

Polls will open at 7am and close at 10.30pm on Thursday July 8.

It marks the official start of the race to succeed ex-Fine Gael Minister Eoghan Murphy in the constituency.

I have just signed the order for the Dublin Bay South Bye-Election.



A series of safety arrangements have been but in place, to ensure the by-election can be held in accordance with Covid-19 public health advice.

Hand sanitiser will be available at all polling stations, while voters will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules when inside.

Polling stations are to be sanitised at regular intervals, with perspex screens set up at each presiding officer’s desks.

Voters will also be asked to provide their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot paper, but pencils will be available if required.

Polling hours have also been extended by 30 minutes to assist Covid-19 arrangements, closing at 10.30pm instead of the traditional 10pm.

All of the major parties are set to contest the by-election.

Councillor James Geoghegan will be seeking to retain his party’s seat following the departure of former housing minister Mr Murphy.

He will be competing against Fine Gael’s coalition partners, with Deirdre Conroy the candidate for Fianna Fail, and Councillor Claire Byrne running for the Green Party.

Senator and former MEP Lynn Boylan has been chosen as the Sinn Fein candidate.

The Social Democrats have chosen Sarah Durcan, while the People Before Profit candidate is Brigid Purcell.

The current TDs in the constituency are Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan, Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews and Green party leader Eamon Ryan.

Long considered a Fine Gael heartland, Dublin Bay South is home to the affluent suburbs of Terenure, Rathmines, Rathfarnam and Ballsbridge.