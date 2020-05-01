Dublin artist pays tribute to frontline workers with help of local children

Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake has paid tribute to frontline workers with the help of local children in a series of murals.

Ms Blake’s latest mural, which appears on the walls around Kingswood in Tallaght, features drawings and artwork inspired by children about social distancing, as well as thanking key workers.

The Tallaght native has won acclaim for her murals, with chart stars such as Cardi B and Lizzo sharing her images of them with their millions of online followers.

Ms Blake said: “This mural is a bit different to the others. I was getting such a positive reaction about the murals from the locals in the community and especially the kids, they love all the pieces.

Expand Close Local children have been getting involved (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local children have been getting involved (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I wanted to do something to involve them so I posted on the community Facebook page for children in the area to send in their drawings if they wanted to collaborate on the piece.

“I got them to draw pictures and messages of support for frontline workers and other staff who are going to work every day to keep the country running while we get to stay home and stay safe.

“I painted a few kids from the area with cans of spray paint or markers in their hands as if they are drawing on the wall and then I recreated all of the kids’ drawings on the walls.

“I am really impressed by the kids’ work, there is a lot of thought and detail put into all of them. They have taken a long time to recreate.”

Expand Close Six-year-old Jack Maher features (Brian lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Six-year-old Jack Maher features (Brian lawless/PA)

Ms Blake has spent some four days creating the mural which features healthcare staff, shopkeepers, binmen, gardai and postal staff.

“The medical staff deserve all of the credit they are getting but it’s also good to see even the kids are realising that there’s other people still going out risking their health to keep the country running,” she added.

“The owner of the wall is absolutely delighted with it. She said she has got the best one so far.”

PA Media