Dublin artist Emma Blake’s Covid-19 themed murals hit right note with singers

Dublin artist Emma Blake has created a series of murals using pop culture to highlight social distancing measures and to thank frontline healthcare workers

The Tallaght native has won acclaim for her murals, with chart stars such as Cardi B and Lizzo sharing her images of them with their millions of online followers.

Earlier this month, Cardi B shared one of Blake’s murals of her shouting her “coronavirus” catchphrase, and the post was liked more than three million times.

While Blake’s work has featured on the city’s walls, lockdown restrictions mean she has had to keep her work within her local area.

She said her work mixes figures from pop culture – such as Tia and Tamara from TV sitcom Sister, Sister and singers like Robyn and Dua Lipa – to get the message about coronavirus to a younger audience.

A recent mural of Dua Lipa advises people to stay at home with her song lyrics “Don’t show up, don’t come out”.

Expand Close Emma Blake with her mural of Dua Lipa in south Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

“It started off I wanted to get across the message about social distancing. We are given so much information and infographics but… I just felt some of it may not have been getting the message across to younger generations.

“I wanted to paint a few murals about coronavirus… by using pop culture to make it more relatable to people.

“I have designed a few that I was going to go paint in town, but the evening that I actually had a few designed and ready to go was on the evening that Leo (Varadkar) announced the 2km restriction.

“That went out the window so I just painted the first one at the back of my house. After that, a few neighbours in my estate offered their walls so I started painting them there.

“If they’re going further and getting the message out then, because they are sort of light-hearted pieces, they lift people’s spirits and get the message across.”

Expand Close A mural by Emma Blake on a gate in south Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Blake recently shaved her head on Instagram to raise money for the Red Cross charity.

“I hadn’t been able to get to the barber and a friend of mine also wanted to have her head shaved so we decided to both do it and raise some money for the Irish Red Cross emergency appeal.

“We shaved our heads live on Instagram and raised two grand so far.”

While another recession is predicted when Ireland emerges from the emergency, she is hopeful more people will use their creativity and make more art.

“It’s hard to predict. The last recession allowed for a lot of creative spaces to open up and a lot of people opting for creative jobs.

“In the last while, with the city centre being taken over by hotels and creative spaces closing down, there has been less places to paint so I hope that changes.”

