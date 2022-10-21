| 14.9°C Dublin

Drugs worth more than one million euro seized in Dublin

Gardai said the heroin and cocaine were found during a search in Sandyford on Thursday.

Gardai seized drugs worth more than 1 million euro in Dublin (An Garda Siochana/PA) Expand

By Michelle Devane, PA

Two people have been arrested after heroin and cocaine worth more than one million euro were seized in Dublin, gardai said.

The drugs were discovered following a search of a residential property in Sandyford shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday.

During the search gardai found heroin valued at 560,000 euro and cocaine worth 490,000 euro.

Gardai said a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested and taken into custody at Dundrum garda station.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, the Garda’s national anti-drug strategy, which is aimed at dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks at all levels.

