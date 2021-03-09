Drugs worth 1.8m euro found at Cork port

Cannabis worth an estimated 1.8 million euro has been discovered at Cork harbour.

The 90kg of herbal cannabis was found during routine checks at Ringaskiddy ferry terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

Revenue officers, assisted by a drug detection dog called Marley, found the drugs in 37 packages concealed in the panels of a Polish-registered van that had arrived from Roscoff in France.

The driver of the van, a Polish national in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by gardai

An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday evening.

PA Media