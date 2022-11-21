| 5.1°C Dublin

Drugs with street value of almost 300,000 euro seized in Lime

Around 3.1kg of suspected cocaine was seized in Limerick.

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized in two separate major searches in Limerick and Dublin (PA) Expand

Close

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized in two separate major searches in Limerick and Dublin (PA)

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized in two separate major searches in Limerick and Dublin (PA)

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized in two separate major searches in Limerick and Dublin (PA)

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized during two searches in Limerick and Dublin.

Gardai seized 3.1kg of suspected cocaine, valued at 210,000, and a large amount of cash during a search at a house in St Mary’s Park in Limerick on Monday afternoon.

A man in his 50s was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, where he is being held under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In Dublin, garda arrested and charged three people after various drugs were found during searches at a number of homes in Finglas.

The Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station found more than 83,800 euro of drugs, including suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin.

Gardai also seized 10,900 euro in cash and ammunition.

Three men – one in his teens and two in their 40s – were arrested and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown garda stations, where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and charged.

The two in their 40s are scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday.

The third was released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

The seized substances are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy