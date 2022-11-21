Drugs with street value of almost 300,000 euro seized in Lime

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized in two separate major searches in Limerick and Dublin (PA)

Suspected drugs with a street value of almost 300,000 euro have been seized during two searches in Limerick and Dublin.

Gardai seized 3.1kg of suspected cocaine, valued at 210,000, and a large amount of cash during a search at a house in St Mary’s Park in Limerick on Monday afternoon.

A man in his 50s was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, where he is being held under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In Dublin, garda arrested and charged three people after various drugs were found during searches at a number of homes in Finglas.

The Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station found more than 83,800 euro of drugs, including suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin.

Gardai also seized 10,900 euro in cash and ammunition.

Three men – one in his teens and two in their 40s – were arrested and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown garda stations, where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and charged.

The two in their 40s are scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday.

The third was released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

The seized substances are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.