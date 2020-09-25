Drugs and cash worth more than 50,000 euro found in search

Cash and drugs seized in the raid (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Gardai have recovered drugs and cash worth more than 50,000 euro in Cork during two searches.

As part of ongoing patrols targeting local drugs distribution networks, gardai from Gurranabraher station stopped and searched a car in the Fairhill area of Cork city on Thursday.

Cannabis herb worth 5,000 euro, analysis pending, and more than 12,000 euro in cash was recovered from the car.

The driver, a man in his 30s was arrested.

He was taken to Gurranabraher garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act.

In a follow up operation, gardai searched an apartment in the Passage West area where a further quantity of cannabis herb worth 35,000 euro was recovered along with a small sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

Investigations are ongoing.

PA Media