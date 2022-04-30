Drugs and cash seized in house searches

Gardai have made two arrests after searches of houses in Cork City (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have seized drugs and arrested two men in separate operations in Cork city.

As part of Operation Tara, officers carried out the operations in the Gurranabraher area on Friday.

Shortly after 5pm, a house was searched under warrant by members of the serious crime and drugs units based at Gurranabraher Station.

Cannabis worth in excess of 20,000 euro was seized along with 7,000 euro in cash.

Other items including mobile phones and electronic scales were also seized.

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested and is currently detained. He can be held for up to seven days.

In a separate operation shortly before 8pm, members of the Cork divisional drugs and local drugs units searched a house under warrant.

Cocaine worth in excess of 8,000 euro was seized along with 4,000 euro in cash.

A man in his late 30s was arrested.

All drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A gardai spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.