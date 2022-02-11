| 7.1°C Dublin

Drugs and cash seized by gardai in Co Dublin

Gardai said that drugs with an overall value of 14,000 euro, as well as 19,000 euro in cash, were seized in Malahide.

The drugs and cash were found after a search operation in Malahide (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

The drugs and cash were found after a search operation in Malahide (Brian Lawless/PA)

The drugs and cash were found after a search operation in Malahide (Brian Lawless/PA)

The drugs and cash were found after a search operation in Malahide (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A male youth has been arrested after over 30,000 euro worth of suspected drugs and cash were seized in Co Dublin.

Gardai said that drugs with an overall value of 14,000 euro, as well as 19,000 euro in cash, were seized in Malahide.

As part of a search of a house in the Malahide area on Friday, over 10,000 euro worth of cocaine and nearly 4,500 euro worth of cannabis herb were found by gardai.

Irish police also seized 19,320 euro in cash.

An individual, who was described by a garda spokesperson as a “male youth”, was also arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station.

The spokesperson said that the drugs will be sent for a further analysis.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy