Drop in the number of people unemployed in July

There was a fall in the number of people unemployed last month as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, data show.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the country’s unemployment rate, including those in receipt of Covid-19 payments, was 14.4% in July.

This was a drop compared with June at 16.2% and 19.1% in July 2020.

A number of restrictions were lifted during the month, including the return of indoor dining and international travel.

The CSO released two different unemployment figures for the month to reflect those claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment shows the 14.4% rate if all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed.

The standard monthly unemployment rate jumped to 7.4% from 6.8% in June and up from 6.7% in July last year, the CSO said.

The unemployment rate was 7.3% for men and 7.6% for women.

Breaking down the figures by age, the unemployment rate was 20.3% for people aged 15 to 24 years and 5.5% for people aged 25 to 74 years.

The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland in July 2021 John Mullane

The Covid-19 adjusted measure show that 14% of men and 14.9% of women in the labour force were unemployed.

Analysing the figures by age, the unemployment rate was 31.7% for people aged 15 to 24, and 11.5% for people aged 25 to 74.

At least 8.1% of all PUP recipients are certified as attending full-time education.

John Mullane, CSO statistician said: “The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland in July 2021.

“While the standard measure of Monthly Unemployment was 7.4% in July 2021, the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment indicates a rate as high as 14.4% if all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed.

“When comparing the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment in different months, users should consider the impact of Government restrictions on the number of people in receipt of the PUP.

“The Department of Social Protection (DSP) have supplied supplementary information on whether PUP recipients were in full-time education when asked to certify their status online on the MyWelfare.ie service.

“While it should be noted that this information is not complete, it is estimated that at least 8.1% of all recipients of the PUP were attending full-time education at the time of certification.

“For those aged 25 years and over this could be as low as 1.4%, while it is at least 34.6% for those aged under 25 years.”