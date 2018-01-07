Driver killed after car strikes wall in west Dublin
A man in his 40s has died in an overnight crash in west Dublin.
The single-vehicle incident happened on the inbound N4 at Lucan at around 2.15am.
The man was the driver and sole occupant.
He was fatally injured when his car left the road and struck a wall.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardstown Hospital for a post mortem.
The road was closed to enable a forensic examination by gardai but reopened later on Sunday morning.
Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.
Press Association