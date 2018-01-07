Driver killed after car strikes wall in west Dublin

The single-vehicle incident happened on the inbound N4 at Lucan at around 2.15am.

He was fatally injured when his car left the road and struck a wall.

The man was the driver and sole occupant.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardstown Hospital for a post mortem.

The road was closed to enable a forensic examination by gardai but reopened later on Sunday morning.